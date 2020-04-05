Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.97% of Peloton worth $77,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Peloton by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892,025 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at $79,603,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,009,000 after buying an additional 146,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,394,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,601,000 after buying an additional 271,311 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Peloton stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $10,642,511.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,644,876.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock valued at $54,211,105.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

