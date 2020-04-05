Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.02 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMH opened at $20.64 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 316,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,186.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 583,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $16,324,607.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298 in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

