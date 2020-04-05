Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post $5.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.91 billion and the lowest is $5.38 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $22.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $23.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.64 billion to $24.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

PAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

PAG opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,113,000 after acquiring an additional 75,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.