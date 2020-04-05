Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAG opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

