Peony Market Capitalization Tops $49,635.31 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Peony has a market cap of $49,635.31 and $2,735.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, Peony has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,723,163 coins and its circulating supply is 2,603,335 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

