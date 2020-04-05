pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One pEOS token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $23,509.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one. The official website for pEOS is peos.one.

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

