Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Pepe Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 83.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $504,910.61 and approximately $4,038.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders. Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com.

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

