Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 498.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,322 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Perficient worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,858 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,742,174.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,793,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,655 shares of company stock worth $5,147,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Securities cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

