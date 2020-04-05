Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 231.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,639 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Perficient worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Perficient by 1,396.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 9,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $824.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,742,174.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at $20,793,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $245,569.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,655 shares of company stock worth $5,147,042. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

