Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,937 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of Performance Food Group worth $26,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,877,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,277,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,055,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 48,600 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

