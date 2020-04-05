Perlin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.52 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Perlin has a market cap of $4.32 million and $1.52 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. In the last week, Perlin has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.02569008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,597,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

