Pesetacoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Pesetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Pesetacoin has a market cap of $77,443.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00598751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007861 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,819,759 coins. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

