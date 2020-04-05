Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.75 ($26.45).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

UG stock opened at €11.82 ($13.74) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.33. Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

