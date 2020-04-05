Phantasma Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $319,895.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029950 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00069712 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,816.66 or 1.00343555 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000742 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

