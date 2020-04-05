Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $349,618.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bitbns, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030541 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000436 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00067736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,905.96 or 1.00950396 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00070727 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001529 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

