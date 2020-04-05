Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSXP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE PSXP traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 839,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,235. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,912 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 416,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

