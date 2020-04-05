Phoenixcoin Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $344,681.16 and $77.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00986719 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00173225 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007193 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000433 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069032 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,022,450 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

