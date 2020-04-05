Phonecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $8,925.78 (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Phonecoin has a market cap of $8,925.78 and $10.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phonecoin has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phonecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phonecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.26 or 0.02575632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 114.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201374 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Phonecoin Coin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 130,810,097 coins and its circulating supply is 130,409,847 coins. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space.

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phonecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phonecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.