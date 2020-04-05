Phonecoin (PHON) Hits Market Cap of $8,865.77

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Phonecoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Phonecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Phonecoin has a market cap of $8,865.77 and $7.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.02603082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00201856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Phonecoin Coin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 130,810,097 coins and its circulating supply is 130,409,847 coins. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space.

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

