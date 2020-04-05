Phore Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Phore has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002211 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Nanex. Phore has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $16,389.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004532 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,513,997 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Nanex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

