Photon Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Photon has a market capitalization of $81,430.54 and approximately $48.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.02109393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.59 or 0.03421465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00592648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00791765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00075218 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00025706 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00487780 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 33,410,327,105 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

