Pigeoncoin (PGN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $42,046.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006931 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,938,699,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

