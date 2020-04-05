Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $42,116.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006961 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,943,034,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

