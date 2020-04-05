Pillar Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $1,504.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Pillar has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.02573291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00199988 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

