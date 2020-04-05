Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $514,582.75 and approximately $318.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00997036 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050482 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 442,036,449 coins and its circulating supply is 416,776,013 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

