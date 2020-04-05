Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $543,966.60 and $160.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00988820 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00051617 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 442,054,258 coins and its circulating supply is 416,793,822 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

