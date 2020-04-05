Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.33 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post sales of $257.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.61 million to $260.10 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $238.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of PNFP opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares? 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply