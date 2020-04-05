Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.33 Million

Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post sales of $257.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.61 million to $260.10 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $238.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of PNFP opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

