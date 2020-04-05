Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.0198 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $16,823.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.02573424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00200304 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain's launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 152,761,035 coins. Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

