PIVX Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. PIVX has a market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $826,694.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIVX has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003648 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Binance, Coinroom and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016850 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003208 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, BiteBTC, YoBit, Binance, Upbit, Bisq, CoinExchange, Coinbe, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

