PIXEL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $472,097.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $731,649.40 and $472,097.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,770.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.16 or 0.03414251 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00753426 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.