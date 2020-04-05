Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Plains GP stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains GP news, Director Greg L. Armstrong acquired 70,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,466.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

