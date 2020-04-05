Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 6,091.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Planet Fitness worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

