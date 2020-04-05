Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,204 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Planet Fitness worth $69,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 187,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 46,206 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $36.96 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. Cowen lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Benson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,586,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.