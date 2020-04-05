Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) will report $350.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.36 million. Plantronics posted sales of $468.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

PLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Plantronics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,916,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plantronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plantronics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $297.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

