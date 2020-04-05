PlatinumBAR Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded down 3% against the US dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $3,252.81 and approximately $27.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.