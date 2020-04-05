PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,664.11

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $3,664.11 and $30.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

