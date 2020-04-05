PlayChip Market Cap Hits $1.90 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $3.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayChip has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.53 or 0.04482840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037069 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009458 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003395 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.