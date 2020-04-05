Playkey (PKT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,812.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Playkey has a market cap of $351,570.85 and approximately $20,812.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.02602878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

