Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Reaches $347,739.75

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Playkey has a market cap of $347,739.75 and approximately $17,607.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02578380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201726 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

