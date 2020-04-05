Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($5.00).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTEC shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 471 ($6.20) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Playtech alerts:

PTEC stock opened at GBX 177.30 ($2.33) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 354.93. The firm has a market cap of $519.78 million and a PE ratio of 1.88. Playtech has a twelve month low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a €0.12 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Playtech’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. Playtech’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

In related news, insider Andrew Smith purchased 45,000 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £58,050 ($76,361.48).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.