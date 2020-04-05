Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Plexus worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Plexus by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Plexus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLXS stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

