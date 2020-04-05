POA Reaches Market Cap of $1.99 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $32,239.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

