POA Trading Up 14.8% This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. POA has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $29,474.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

