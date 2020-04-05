Polis Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. Polis has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $5,192.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polis has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00007581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.