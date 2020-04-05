PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.56% of PolyOne worth $52,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 55.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 202.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 151,357 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

NYSE:POL opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. PolyOne’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

