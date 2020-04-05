PolySwarm (NCT) Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $4,664.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.02586985 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

