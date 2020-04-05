POPCHAIN Hits Market Cap of $288,743.77 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $288,743.77 and $715.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, CoinBene and Bilaxy. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bit-Z, Bilaxy, GDAC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

