POPCHAIN (PCH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $717.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $289,396.60 and approximately $717.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org.

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bilaxy, CoinBene, GDAC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

