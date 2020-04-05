Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,436 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Popular worth $68,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Popular by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPOP. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.