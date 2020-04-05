PopularCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 55.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 84.9% higher against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a market cap of $123,364.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00599353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000851 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006229 BTC.

About PopularCoin

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,005,870,511 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

